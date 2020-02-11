 Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings will shoot scenes in San Francisco

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the absence of filtering at the beginning of the filming of the film at any time “Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings”, we know another location that will serve for the filming of some scenes. As reported by HN Entertainment, San Francisco, California, will be another place for location. The truth is that Northern California has been a filming location for movies like "Ant-Man" and its sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp", or the movie "Venom". In the universe of comics, San Francisco is also an important location for being where the Atlas Foundation headquarters are, but as we know, that does not mean that we are going to see them in the movie.

The production of the film will take place mainly in New South Wales, Australia, under the false title "Steamboat" and with a view to starting as we say shortly. Other locations that have sounded to shoot the film are Vietnam, Australia and Malta.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Just Mercy”) will direct the film about a script written by Dave Callaham ("Wonder Woman 1984", to restrain from the sequel to "Spider-Man: A New Universe"). The cast of the moment is formed by the Canadian Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as the true Mandarin, Awkwafina playing the female protagonist, and possibly Michelle Yeoh also taking a role.

Via information | HN Entertainment