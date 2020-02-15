 Shang-Chi seeks Chinese actor to play a character called "Boss"

Share it:

It's been a while since we had casting news from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, which would be at the gates of starting its filming, if it has not already started without giving an official announcement or leaking. Filming demands actors and that is what we have now, to the search for someone who plays a criminal boss.

Marvel would go in search of a character who is currently referred to as "Boss" and describe him as a Chinese man between 40 and 60 years old. It would be about leader of a criminal organization, with an intimidating but also charismatic, dangerous and silently imposing presence. The role also requires the actor to speak Mandarin fluently.

At the moment we can extract nothing from this description, beyond elucubrar, which may be one of the characters that Shang-Chi's father uses to reach him, or perhaps a villain whom Shang-Chi defeats at some point in the movie – for example, dismantling some criminal gang that has this character as ringleader. Nor do we know if this can be related to those rumors that indicate that in the film we will see a martial arts tournament.

As always, it will be time to wait and see if any filtering of the filming of the film reveals some interesting detail of the plot of the film.

