Shang-Chi, Michelle Yeoh indirectly confirmed to be in the cast of the Marvel movie?

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is about to resume filming in Australia after the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, and it seems that these days a rumored cast member, Michelle Yeohindirectly confirmed to fans its presence in the cinecomic Marvel Studios.

Last January Weekly Planet indeed suggested that Michelle Yeoh would have played a role in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings of Destin Daniel Cretton and alongside Simu Liu, but since then we have unfortunately not had any confirmation about the actual participation of the actress in the film Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, quite randomly, Michelle Yeoh recently posted a new photo on his profile Instagram staff, showing his arrives in Sidney and the 15-day forced quarantine between two mandatory swabs and all the precautionary measures provided on site. He also explained how "calmed the nerves with a fantastic dinner", adding that they are missing still 4 days before he can get out of isolation, probably to work.

Further confirmation comes from the comments of Simu Liu is Awkafinaalso in Australia and protagonists of the cinecomic Marvel.

We leave you to our special dedicated to Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.