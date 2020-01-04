Shang-Chi Marvel Mandarin Villain Father Movie

Share it:

It will be in February 2021 when Marvel He will introduce us for the first time on the big screen to his Asian superhero 'Shang-Chi'. The master of the kung fu will also be accompanied by the villain Mandarin in 'Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings' as his director revealed long ago.

However, it is possible that this villain who tried to present in 'Iron Man 3'Don't follow the profile of the comics. This was revealed by the director Destin Daniel Cretton, who during the promotion of his new movie “Just Mercy” He has revealed an interesting fact about the marvelita tape during an interview with the podcast They Call Us Bruce.

It is worth remembering first that in the comic the martial arts hero learns from his father, Fu Manchu. However, after discovering that he was evil, they ended up facing each other. Well, the director has again emphasized in this new interview that some of the most important components of this film are those related to “companionship, family and connection”, Something that has raised the alarms of the fandom, which begins to spin that between blood and hero there will be blood ties:

"It's a very different movie than‘ Just Mercy ’, but in the same vein, the look emotional and the ideas of companionship, family and connection it's something that will definitely be part of this movie. "

Will Mandarin be the father of Shang-Chi? We will have to wait a little longer to confirm this data, maybe this year, when production begins, we will get some filtration. Meanwhile, the director has also commented on how excited he is with the project, considering that there has never been an Asian representation in the Marvel world and with this film an unprecedented new opportunity is being given:

"It's very exciting to be part of a movie that will put new faces on the screen, and … you know, I grew up with … I don't even know why I loved Spider-Man until I was old enough to realize that it was because I couldn't see his face, so I could imagine myself under that mask. There were no Asian faces to identify with in the world of superheroes. being able to give a choice to a new generation is very cool".