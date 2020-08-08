Shang-Chi and the Mandarin could debut in The Avengers: the details on the background

Share it:

Chris Fenton, former president of Chinese production company DMG Entertainment Motion Picture Group, has revealed some background on his collaboration with Marvel Studios for the development of The Avengers.

According to reports from Bleeding Cool, Fenton recounted in his new book Feeding The Dragon some discussions with Tim Connors, former COO of Marvel Studios, about the possibility of introduce Shang-Chi and / or Mandarin in a post-believe scene from Joss Whedon's film.

Apparently, the Beijing company believed that Shang-Chi was the best choice as a "good guy", while a negative figure like the Mandarin might have annoyed the Chinese "Propaganda Ministry".

"The Mandarin looks and acts like a derogatory Chinese stereotype" explains Fenton in the book. "Not only does he have a long, prickly beard that he constantly irones with his fingers, but he speaks regularly in 'Chinglish' using Chinese proverbs as a cliché."

After the non-appearance in Iron Man 3, the character is now ready to make his debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, film arriving in May 2021 which will see him played by Tony Leung. We recall that the production of Shang-Chi has restarted in these days after several months of stoppage caused by the pandemic. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh seems to have confirmed her presence in the cast.