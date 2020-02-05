'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' all about the movie

Share it:

The surprising revelation that took place at the San Diego Comic-Con of this year 2019 has caught us with our feet changed. Marvel is always ready to surprise and, after 'Avengers: Endgame', a film that has taken the titles in recent years (both before and after the premiere', from the studio they had a very important challenge: to announce something that promised future and made us forget what we had seen so far).

And, as always, they have achieved it again, thanks above all to a great revelation: the release of the movie 'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings'. Shang-Chi is one of Marvel's least known superheroes. Created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in the 70s, Shang-Chi was going to be a kind of adaptation of 'Kung Fu', the mythical TV series starring David Carradine. But, by not obtaining the license, Marvel Comics bought the villain's rights Fu Manchu and decided to create Shang-Chi as his son, who revealed himself against his father's evil legacy. The film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, has talked about the process of creating the movie, and warns that they want to run away from stereotypes.

"We do not want to contribute to any of those Asian stereotypes that we have seen both in cinema and in popular culture. We hope to show different visions of both Asian-Americans and Chinese-Americans."

But what is the release date of 'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings'? And the synopsis? What comic will the movie be based on? And, most importantly: will Marvel have left behind all the character's stereotypes?

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' Release date

The Marvel movie 'Shang-Chi: the legend of the 10 rings'has the premiere date set on February 12, 2021, and will be part of the announced Phase 4 of the MCU. He will share a year with 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder', so it will be a pretty cool year for Marvel.

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' Synopsis

Nothing is known about the synopsis of 'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings'since the project has just been announced, but it is believed that it could be a new' Black Panther 'for Marvel, giving voice and visibility to the Asian community, as T'Challa did with the African-American.

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings'It could be a story of origin of the character, since it has not yet been presented in any MCU movie, and is a superhero quite unknown to the public. Surely, the story focuses on his training, and his final confrontation with his father.

The main villain will be The Mandarin. We already met a fake version of Mandarin in 'Iron Man 3' (do you remember Trevor, played by Ben Kingsley?). But this will be the real one. And it is believed that they will change their origin to that of Fu Manchu, principal antagonist of Shang-Chi (and his father). Will El Mandaría be the new father of Shang Chi? The director, Destin Daniel Cretton, seems to want to let us see that this could be the reality:

"It's a very different movie than‘ Just Mercy ’, but in the same vein, the look emotional and the ideas of companionship, family and connection it's something that will definitely be part of this movie. "

But not only that, but he claims that the film will have a tone very similar to the first installment of 'Matrix'.

"It has a beautiful style, both naturalistic and earthly, but also elevated, in the best of ways. And anyone who can shoot Matrix will do a great job on this movie.. I think that to be the first Asian / Asian American step in the UCM the tone is adequate ".

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' cast

The cast of 'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' will lead Simu Liu, who will play Shang-Chi. It will be accompanied by Awkwafina in a character yet to be determined; and by Tony Leung, mythical actor of Chinese origin, who will play 'The Mandarin'. The film's director talks about Tony Leung like that.

I think Tony will bring that humanity we need for the character

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' Director

The movie of 'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings'will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, author of the movie 'The Lives of Grace' with Brie Larson.

"It is very exciting for me to be able to make a film with so many Asian faces and to see more faces of these characters that we have seen before. When I was growing up, I never had a superhero that was like me and it is amazing to give a new generation something that I I didn't have. I can't be more excited. "

Bill Pope, the director of photography for 'Matrix', will perform the main photography of the film.

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' Trailer

For now we have no trailer for 'Shang-Chi: the legend of the 10 rings'.

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' Comic

Although it will have substantial differences from the comics, it could borrow several of the stories from the original comics:

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' Poster

This is the official logo of the movie:

'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' Images

For now we have no images of 'Shang-Chi: the legend of the 10 rings'.