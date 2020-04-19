Shang-Chi actor jokes showing the Green Lantern suit

Share it:

The next star of Marvel, Simu Liu, protagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, had fun this weekend publishing a "revelation" of the Green Lantern costume, something that has caught the attention of many colleagues in the sector.

Actor Simu Liu, was chosen as Shang-Chi, the "Kung Fu Master" of Marvel, in July. Liu has been retouching an image belonging to the video game Injustice: Gods Among Us. In it, we can see him playing Green Lantern, the DC superhero who has mistreated the cinema the most, according to fans of the character.

"The moment you were waiting for guys," said the actor on his personal Twitter account. It is a matter of time that Ryan Reynolds Make a comment about it, as the same actor has joked in Deadpool numerous times about this dire movie.

Simu Liu also spoke some time ago about what her arrival at Marvel Studios was like. "It was terrifying," he said. "When I got the call from Marvel, I was crying, just hysterical, and I remember thinking immediately after, 'Why am I crying?' I think it was because this is a wonderful opportunity, and my life is going to change forever. But I am going to have to say goodbye to certain parts of my life. There is a type of grieving process that has to start, too. " In addition to Liu, Marvel has announced the arrival of another comedian for this franchise, Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated to premiere on May 7, 2021, but its director is in quarantine due to the coronavirus. Filming of the film has also been halted due to the rapid spread of the pandemic.