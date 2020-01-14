         'Shameless' renews for the last time: season 11 will be the farewell of the Gallagher

Share it:

With the tenth season still underway (it will be over in two weeks), Showtime has announced that it renews 'Shameless' for a eleventh and last season. Note that, in addition, this will be broadcast throughout this newly started 2020, probably in summer.

This means that 'Homeland', whose last season will begin on February 9, will not be the only one of the great veterans of the North American chain in saying goodbye forever to its audience.

And it doesn't end because of hearing loss because, according to TV By the numbers, the family drama is the most watched fiction series in the chain. But, I suspect, that the march of Emmy Rossum after season 9 may have led the series' creatives to that decision.

I still have to get this season 10 of 'Shameless' (in Spain it can be seen via Movistar +), but although I feel a little sorry, I'm glad of the decision. The Gallagher family could see them continuously over a thousand seasons, but it is true that it was time to close the series. They will be missed.