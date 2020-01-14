Entertainment

         'Shameless' renews for the last time: season 11 will be the farewell of the Gallagher

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

With the tenth season still underway (it will be over in two weeks), Showtime has announced that it renews 'Shameless' for a eleventh and last season. Note that, in addition, this will be broadcast throughout this newly started 2020, probably in summer.

This means that 'Homeland', whose last season will begin on February 9, will not be the only one of the great veterans of the North American chain in saying goodbye forever to its audience.


All television series ending in 2020

And it doesn't end because of hearing loss because, according to TV By the numbers, the family drama is the most watched fiction series in the chain. But, I suspect, that the march of Emmy Rossum after season 9 may have led the series' creatives to that decision.

I still have to get this season 10 of 'Shameless' (in Spain it can be seen via Movistar +), but although I feel a little sorry, I'm glad of the decision. The Gallagher family could see them continuously over a thousand seasons, but it is true that it was time to close the series. They will be missed.

READ:  Mark Hamill plays two characters in 'Star Wars 9'

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.