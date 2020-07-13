Shaman King will receive an important announcement at Comic-Con, details on the upcoming anime?

Share it:

The official site of the San Diego Comic-Con 2020 recently confirmed the presence of a special panel dedicated to Shaman King, organized by Kodansha to celebrate the anniversary of the brilliant work of Hiroyuki Takei. During the event, information about the new anime adaptation of the work should even be revealed.

In particular, the site has announced that the panel will show "a series of exclusive previews" relating to the Shaman King franchise. At the moment it is impossible to know for sure what it is, but given the recent announcements, it is likely that some news are somehow related the anime out in 2021 and the new edition of the manga.

Guests include Kodansha JP's director of marketing Misaki Kido, the Sr. Marketing Director of Kodansha US Ivan Salazar and the translation expert Well Applegate. We remind you that the new animated series will adapt all 35 volumes of the story, therefore relying on the new edition of Kodansha, on the market since last June 17th. During the event, therefore, the arrival of this new version of the USA will presumably be confirmed and some details on the anime will be revealed.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you need to refresh your memory instead, we advise you to take a look at our recent insight on Shaman King.