Shaman King: what made it an unmissable work?

In June 2020 a new animated adaptation of the manga of Shonen Jump, Shaman King, will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga. It is rare that a manga is given the opportunity to have a second animated adaptation in addition to the very famous Full Metal Alchemist and Fruit Basket.

What is so strong about Hiroyuki Takei’s manga to have deserved this second chance?

Shaman King tells the story of You Asakura, a young and somewhat strange boy who often frequents a small abandoned cemetery. Yoh is a shaman which means he is able to communicate with spirits but is different from the typical shonen protagonist we are used to. He’s quiet and calm, he’s not hot-headed or obsessed with getting louder, all he wants is to be quiet and relax by listening to his favorite songs.

There are some aspects that have contributed to making Shaman King one of the most popular manga, first of all theincredible maturity of the protagonist, a wisdom that manages on several occasions to comfort even his spirit, a samurai of over 600 years.

Another reason that may seem obvious is themanga creator art, Takei. The big expressive eyes, the thick lines that stand out on the page, together with the author’s strong ability to create unique and fun character designs.

No less important are the backgrounds. Takei manages to make it background fundamental part of a scene, giving a mysterious tone to the cartoon for example with a black sky full of stars. The author shows us on several occasions what it means to create excellent character design and background art.

Shaman King is a manga that still proves to have personality and style at incredible levels, so much so that many manga may not stand up to comparison. It is a pity that it has not had the same success as other works released at the same time but perhaps with this new anime it will be able to achieve its deserved success.

