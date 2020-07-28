Shaman King: the new digital editions have been delayed

Share it:

A few days ago Kodansha Comics USA announced the arrival of the entire manga series by Shaman King. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer to be able to take advantage of this version: the publishing house, in fact, has decided to postpone its availability to make small improvements.

Below you can read the translation of the official statements made by Kodansha Comics USA:

"In an effort to give Shaman King the production quality it deserves, and its fans the best possible experience, Kodansha USA Publishing regrets announcing a delay in the release date of the digital edition. We sincerely apologize for this suspension of the last minute, just as we are well aware of how enthusiastic fans are for this publication, we also know that they will be able to appreciate the final result ".

The publishing house will also apply the postponement to the digital versions of the sequels and spin-offs of Shaman King: Shaman King Zero, Flowers, Super Star and Red Crimson. A decision that preserves the original fan experience, so that they don't accidentally come across one of these versions before reading the main work.

Despite the statements posted on its website, Kodansha did not comment on the new release dates of the various editions of Shaman King. The good news is that digital referral will not affect the paper versions, which are expected to arrive on the market for 2021 and 2022.

