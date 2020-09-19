Shaman King, the director of the anime on the additions: “It was a request from Shueisha”

In recent days we have been able to see for the first time the trailer of Shaman King, dedicated to the new anime produced by the Bridge studio. We also point out this interesting discussion on Twitter by Seiji Mizushima in which he reveals some background of the first series.

On the occasion of the release of the trailer, the director of the animated transposition aired in 2001, shared on the famous social platform some considerations on the new series, which will be directed by Joji Furuta, famous for his work in “The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments“: “With a new season after 20 years, I think it would have been interesting to entrust the series to someone already experienced in Shaman King. That said, the new cast is absolutely fantastic and I think it’s very interesting that the voice actors and the rest of the team are tied to the previous work! It looks like it will transpose the whole manga, so I’m curious to see Shaman King again in the style of director Furuta“.

He then continues, talking about his work: “Anyway, the reason why la second part of Shaman King was different from the manga it was due to a request from Shueisha, it wasn’t my decision!“. Recall that the new season of the show will be published in the course of 2021, in the meantime we report our special on the Shaman King reboot.