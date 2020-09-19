Shaman King: new poster and information regarding the reboot of the series

Shaman King , a work written and drawn by the mangaka Hiroyuki Takei, is about to return with a new anime series, and thanks to the numerous updates that the production studio publishes every week, both a new poster and some details on the personalities involved in this project have been revealed.

Together with Inuyasha’s sequel anime, Yashahime Princess Half Demon, the announcement of a reboot for the adventures of Yoh Asakura and his companions has shocked the international community, which has immediately shown itself divided. Given the hasty and incomplete conclusion of the anime released in Japan in 2001, many hope that this project can finally do justice to the manga, while others prefer to maintain, at least for the moment, a skeptical position.

The latest information shared via Twitter from the official @SHAMANKING_PR account concerns a more precise launch window for the debut of the series, namely April 2021, a new poster starring Yoh, and confirmation of the voice actors and the entire staff behind the production. Yuko Sato will not return to give the voice to the protagonist, and there will be Yoko Hikasa, while to dub Amidamaru, Anna Kyoyama and Hao Asakura will return respectively Katsuyuki Konishi, Megumi Hayashibara and Minami Takayama, historical voice actors of the first series.

What is surprising, however, is the union of several artists who have established themselves in the anime scene in recent years, in fact if the director is Joji Furuta, who directed the second season of Seven Deadly Sins, the script was entrusted to Shoji Yonemura, famous for his work in Pokémon, while composing the soundtrack will be Yuki Hayashi of My Hero Academia.

Recall that the reboot series of Shaman King was also shown in a trailer, and that the director of the first series confirmed that it was Shueisha who requested additions.