Shaman King: confirmation of Motoko Kumai as Joco arrives

The official website of the animated adaptation of the manga by Hiroyuki Takei, Shaman King, revealed that Motoso Kumai will return to the anime as Coco (Chocolove) McDonell, an American shaman who aspires to become the number one comedian in the world.

Other cast members have also been announced:

Yōko Hikasa (Yoh Asakura)

Katsuyuki Konishi (Amidamaru)

Megumi Hayashibara (Anna Kyōyama)

Inuko Inuyama (Manta Oyamada)

Romi Park (Tao Ren)

Kousuke Takaguchi (Bason)

Masahiko Tanaka (Ryunosuke Umemiya)

Wataru Takagi (Tokagerō)

Yūji Ueda (Horohoro)

Megumi Nakajima (Kororo)

Michiko Neya (Tao Jun)

Tour Sakurai (Lee Pailong)

Nana Mizuki (Tamao Tamamura)

Tokumu Miyazono (Ponchi)

Noriaki Kanze (Konchi)

Takehito Koyasu (Faust VIII)

Masakazu Morita (Mosuke)

Minami Takayama (Hao Asakura)

Rina Hidaka (Pirika)

Yoko Soumi (Lyserg Diethel)

Joji Furuta (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments, Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, ēlDLIVE) will direct the new anime at Bridge (Fairy Tail, The Royal Tutor). Shoji Yonemura (franchise di Pokémon, Wave, Listen to Me!) will be loaded with the scripts of the series. Satohiko Sano (Heybot!, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, Talentless Nana) will take care of the character design of the characters. Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia, Haikyu !!) will compose the scores, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima will be the audio director.

The anime will air on TV Tokyo and its channels in April, and will adapt the 35 volumes of the new version of the manga, which began its publication in Japan on Kodansha on June 17. Shaman King debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998. The series was abruptly discontinued in 2004, although the 2009 reissue of the manga revealed the “true ending”.

