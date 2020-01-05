Shakira unleashes rumors of pregnancy by looking strange lump in the belly

Share it:

Fans of singer Shakira have started to go crazy because some photographs came to light where the singer appears with a strange lump in the belly and have begun to suspect that she would be waiting for her third baby.

The alarms went on after the photographs went viral, the Colombian was captured during a trip she made to Miami with her husband, soccer player Gerard Piqué and their two children Milan and Sasha.

Everything seemed to go normal until the most faithful followers of the interpreter of Eyes like that they will begin to pay more attention to the images, and it is that, according to Internet users it looks a bit emaciated and is wearing very loose sportswear, garments that do not usually use frequently and with which it was made a strange bulge in the belly.

With all this began to spread the rumor on the Internet that the singer would be pregnant for the third time and therefore would not show her enviable curves, which are already her personal brand.

Shakira is in the US city because he prepares his long-awaited presentation for the Super Bowl halftime with Jennifer Lopez, another Latin music singer who will represent his community with great pride before the United States on February 2.

Although the news transcended on the Internet this Saturday, the truth is that everything could be a great confusion on the part of her fans, who clearly long for the singer to become a mother for the third time, in addition, she has not come out to declare, not to deny these rumors because he is most busy and focused on offering a great show.