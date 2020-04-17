Shakira surprises with unpublished photo of her childhood and her fans burst with emotion

Share it:

Shakira, Colombian singer-songwriter of songs like Ojos thus and Moscas en la casa, always makes her fans talk and it is precisely now that she is causing the networks to explode after having published an unpublished image of herself that corresponds to her childhood.

It is her fans who put her on Instagram and Shakira appears as a child; The curious thing is that a tender image of her child Milan also circulates and is striking because it is identical to her at that stage.

Milan is identical to Shakira, the followers of the famous Colombian singer excitedly comment and as evidenced by the aforementioned photograph.

Anyone would think they are twin brothers, but it's about mother and son, taken when they were both practically the same age.

Shakira met Gerard Piqué at the 2010 South Africa World Cup and they are currently both parents of two children, Milan and Sasha Piqué Mebarak.

