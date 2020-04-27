Shakira shares video of health professionals singing Waka Waka

Share it:

The singer-songwriter Shakira, originally from Colombia, shares a video on Instagram in which health professionals appear singing her musical success Waka Waka, in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Shakira is excited that health professionals have made a video in which they share the protection and hygiene measures against the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, and they musicalize with their song Waka waka; they also dance it.

And on Instagram, Shakira writes what it feels like to see professionals dance and sing to cheer on the world with one of her songs in difficult times.

These videos are amazing and I am so honored by this song of mine that is now yours, it can be so inspiring in such difficult times. Thank you frontline heroes for all that you are doing! "

Shakira is considered a world icon of Latin culture. He debuted in music in the 1990s and through his career he has managed to sell more than 75 million records.

Last February, Shakira, along with Jennifer Lopez, led the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, Miami Gardens, Florida, and became one of the most watched halftime shows of all time.

