Shakira reveals why she doesn't want to marry her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira gave the answer that millions expected for several years and it was because he has not married the father of his children, the soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom he forms one of the most solid couples of the show worldwide.

And although a while ago it was announced that the relationship between both celebrities was reeling due to the health problems faced by the Colombian on her vocal cords, in addition to a busy work schedule, but everything was solved, as some photos confirmed that It was all a bad gossip.

"Marriage scares me, I don't want him to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend. It's like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible depending on his behavior," was Shakira's statement.

Recall Shakira has always kept his relationship private because there are few times that the star of La Tortura gives an interview and what he would do less would be to talk about his family to those who presume on their social networks when they are on vacation or simply enjoying comfort of your home

Meanwhile the fans of the singer began with their own gtu because for many the marriage is fine, but others disagree and only wished the star to be happy with the athlete.

"It is obvious that he does not see her as the bride. She is the mother of her children and his wife! The best thing is respect as a couple," "Marriage is a simple role, the important thing is that they love each other," he said. They wrote to Shakira.