Shakira inspires amazing memes by sticking out his tongue in Super Bowl

Undoubtedly the show of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, is what has been most talked about after they brightened up on Sunday the Super Bowl.

It should be noted that the Super Bowl, is one of the most important and expected events held in the United States, so the organizers seek to give their spectators a first-rate show, and this year was no exception.

The artists who were in charge of putting the atmosphere in the Super Bowl, were Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who in their own way made the stage liven up leaving those present with a very pleasant feeling.

However, Shakira has become a trend after the Super Bowl show, while he has been the victim of countless memes, since in one of his choreographies he stuck his tongue right in front of the camera, which surprised everyone.

I liked the Tribute of Shakira to Ferras "Greetings to Janeth Guadalupe Contreras Rosas aka" La mimosa ", who works on the video channel rolas, … ALALALALALALA" pic.twitter.com/0cAWrYxz7W – Don Hans Westerhof (@elrogerska)

February 3, 2020





But everything has an explanation, it turns out that the torture singer paid tribute to the "Son de negro" troupe that takes place in Barranquilla.

Barranquilla is the hometown of the Colombian where she began her musical career and is that the interpreter has never forgotten her roots since she achieved fame and wanted to show the world her traditions.