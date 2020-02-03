Shakira and Piqué celebrate their birthdays this same day

Share it:

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, one of the strongest couples in the entertainment world, celebrate on Sunday February 2 the dates of their respective birthdays. She turns 43 and he 33.

It is known that Shakira and Piqué, since they have known each other, have a habit of celebrating for their birthdays, since they were born on the same date, but today they will do so separately for the first time.

Shakira will offer his show at the Super Bowl, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States, and that is why he will not be next to the father of his two children.

Piqué, Barça soccer player, meanwhile, has a work commitment this Sunday and that prevents him from leaving Barcelonan to be with Shakira.

Surely as soon as possible, the couple will meet again to have a birthday celebration, as they have been doing for ten years.

Shakira and Gerard met at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, when she was recording the video clip for her Waka Waka track, and since then they have not separated.

