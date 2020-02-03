Shakira and Jennifer López raise the temperature at the Super Bowl break

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most anticipated moments of the 2020 Super Bowl was the show scheduled for the break of the game in which the Latin performers Shakira and Jennifer López. And you have to recognize that the word 'disappointment' was far away of what both singers did. Most of the criticisms were very favorable for both.

In fact, its interpretation was so good that in social networks a tremendous discussion about which of the two was better at the break of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Further, Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer López and Marc Anthony, made her world debut as a singer, leading a choir of children dressed in white, while Shakira played the drums and her mother accompanied her with a cape that initially appeared to be of the American flag and ended becoming that of Puerto Rico, where are the four grandparents of the girl.

The 12-minute show was exactly what both artists had promised, a celebration of latin culture and a message of unity and hope for children, especially children of ethnic and demographic minorities in the United States, that this week starts a polarized electoral process to elect the next president on November 3.

Shakira, the first to act

The show was started by Shakira, who dressed in red strolled through some of her main successes. The Colombian singer-songwriter shared the stage with urban artist Bad Bunny.

He played the guitar and danced his well-known belly dance and, although he inserted some segments in Spanish, most of his show was in English.

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, made an updated version of her show in recent years, with the addition of a striptease tube, which she drove as she pleased demonstrating that she has maintained the training she underwent for her movie 'Hustlers '. His guest was the reggaeton J Balvin, who sang a segment of his hit "My people."

Thus, Shakira sang with a Puerto Rican and Lopez with a Colombian. One more message of union and rapport between Latinos. They danced and sang salsa, cumbia, merengue and reggaeton.

Waka waka

The best birthday gift has been to feel the support of all my fans and the most incredible and ethical work team that an artist can desire. We have climbed Kilimanjaro and Latinos have made history tonight. We would not have achieved it without you! pic.twitter.com/LDsBffgRCV – Shakira (@shakira) February 3, 2020

The two Latin artists ended up singing together 'Waka Waka', the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, both wrapped in sexy metal bodies, curly hair and the wind, and said goodbye with a loud' Thank you 'and' Thank You ', in another sample of the growing presence of the Latino community in the US

The party had begun at noon. The streets around Hard Rock Stadium, located north of Miami, had been filled with supporters of the two finalist teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, who at the time of the game were equal to 10 points.

65,000 people at Hard Rock Stadium

Once the doors opened, the 65,000 people who had paid a minimum of $ 2,000 per ticket filled the stadium's social spaces, where shows were offered with artists ranging from Pit bull, salsa, soul, rock and even batucada orchestras.

Rivers of fans, dressed in red, the color of both parties, made long lines to buy food, mainly Latin: arepas, empanadas, croquettes, churros, tacos and dulce de leche, among many others. Most tried these foods for the first time.

Before starting the match, Demi lovato excited with his interpretation of United States anthem.

Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The American singer-songwriter of Mexican origin demonstrated extraordinary vocal range and impeccable control and was applauded vigorously minutes after tribute was paid to basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, 13, and the other seven people killed aboard her helicopter last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Donald Trump, absent

Just in this Super Bowl, the current US president, Donald Trump, became the first president in office to buy advertising space for his proselytizing campaign in an American football league (NFL) final, which is estimated to be seen by about 100 million people His 30-second ad would have cost him about $ 10 million.

Nevertheless, Trump He was absent, although he was in his mansion in the neighboring Florida city of West Palm Beach, perhaps to avoid the possibility of being booed as it happened in the fifth game of the baseball league final last October.

The former mayor of New York and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, pre-nominated by the Democratic Party, was the other politician who took the opportunity to appear before the millionaire audience of the sports meeting with a very expensive announcement.

Although commercial ads tend to be the most commented part of the Super Bowl, even above the sporting result, on social networks the leaders of the trends were the stars of the half time.