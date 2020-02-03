Shakira accused of alleged playback in the Super Bowl halftime

Share it:

Social networks have become a revolution after the incredible halftime show that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez offered this afternoon during the 49ers game against the Kansas City, but not all that has been seen are positive comments for Latin singers.

The most anticipated event for music lovers was lived in an incredible way, because the dance and the presence on stage of the two beautiful women was as never before, however, Internet users have begun to criticize some moments, such as course playback throughout the show by Shakira.

In networks, bad comments have begun to rain regarding the playback that the singer did during her part time, ensuring that she had the vocal ability to do it without the help of this tool and did not.

Some Internet users remembered the exact words that the singer advised last Saturday during a concert at her residence "Enigma" prior to the game at the Meridian in Miami, she commented: "You better not listen to 'playback' !, when they sing", a recommendation that everyone remembered seeing Shakira's interpretation.

What's up with Shakira's horrible playback?

The comment no one had done, some took it as a warning for the singers of a famous that was presented in the last Super Bowl 2017, placing itself as one of the best in the history of the Super Bowl half times and with a great reception by the public.

In addition to accusing Shakira of doing playback, Internet users assured that its production was significantly lower than that of Jennifer Lopez and without a doubt that made it stand out more and take the night with its part of the show.