Shakedown Hawaii will also arrive on PS Vita, Wii and Wii U

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that old consoles like Wii is Wii U have not yet been completely abandoned and, after years, there is someone who still decides to publish new games for users who own them.

Let's talk about Shakedown Hawaii, which will arrive on all platforms, including those abandoned for years now. Specifically, the physical Wii version of the game will only boast 3,000 units which will arrive in European territory (it does not seem to be expected to arrive in America at the moment) starting from the next July 9, 2020 at the price of $ 30. The Wii U version, as well as the Steam version, will arrive in the course of August with some exclusive features. In fact, it seems that the Wii U version of Shakedown Hawaii will support the GamePad, the Pro Controller, the Wii Remote, the Classic Controller and the Classic Controller Pro, with a lot of possibilities to play exclusively on the GamePad using the touch screen control system.

It should be noted that the game will arrive exclusively in physical edition on Wii since the eShop has now been closed, instead thanks to the digital edition Wii U even American users will be able to get their hands on the game.

We remind you that Shakedown Hawaii is not available on Xbox One for a very particular reason.