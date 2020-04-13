Shailene Woodley and the "illness" that almost ended her career

Share it:

Shailene Woodley She is one of the best rated actresses of the moment. Thanks to his role in the series 'Big Little Lies', this has managed to put aside his most commercial career to demonstrate that he is capable of much more. But all that glitters is not gold, and now Woodley has just spoken openly about a health problem that almost ended his career. The 28-year-old actress spoke to the New York Times and claimed she was "very sick" while shooting the 'Divergent' movies.

"I haven't talked about this much publicly, and someday I will do well, but I was very, very sick when I was in my early 20s. While I was making the 'Divergent' movies and working hard, I was also struggling with a personal physical situation. Very scary. Because of that, I said not to many opportunities, because what I needed most was to improve, and those roles ended up falling into the hands of my colleagues who I love. "

The actress, who did not go into detail about his illness, acknowledges that many criticized her for having let out some of those papers. "There were many people who said to me," You shouldn't have rejected that "or" You shouldn't have been sick. "That joined my own mind that doubted if I was going to survive what was happening at the time and if I was going to be healthy, or even if I would have the opportunity to work on projects that I was passionate about again because of this disease. I was in a place where I had no choice but to give up and put my career aside, and that brought out that negative voice in my mind".

Since then, the young actress seems to have recovered and is already much better. "Now I'm on the other side, thank God. My last few years have been focused on my mental health, and it's a slow process. But because of that job, I feel very safe about who I am and I am very clear about everything in my life, be it my career, my relationships or my own internal value. I feel very grateful to have walked through that line of fire, because now I know what I don't want to return to. "