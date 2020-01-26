Shaggy and Scooby-Doo become Goku and Beerus in a wonderful fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent months we have shown you several fan art crossovers dedicated to the world of Dragon Ball Super, often featuring characters Marvel or Disney. Recently, however, an artist decided to create, on commission, what could easily be considered the most successful of the year.

As you can see at the bottom, the artist Tovio Rogers he portrayed the duo of protagonists of Scooby-Doo, for the occasion with the powers of Goku Ultra Instinct and Beerus. Scooby is in fact portrayed wearing the clothes of the popular God of destruction of Universe 7, while Shaggy plays the role of one of the Z Warriors, wearing the white gloves typically used by Vegeta. The illustration boasts the beauty of 22,000 likes.

Shaggy's memes went crazy on YouTube, Reddit and Facebook during the last few months of 2017. The video that popularized the Scooby-Doo co-star staged a piece of the film "Legend of the Phantosaur" in which Shaggy, after being was hypnotized, knocked down a number of criminals. The clip featured the iconic track in the background Ultimate Battle, used several times during the Tournament of Power saga.

And what do you think of it? Do you like drawing? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are in the mood for laughter then, we suggest you take a look at the exhilarating Portuguese dubbing of Dragon Ball Z and the recent poster dedicated to the new Scooby-Doo film.