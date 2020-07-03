Shadows of the Damned Remaster coming soon? The game is no longer available for purchase

Share it:

A strange sighting is tickling the imagination and imagination of the gaming community: it seems that Shadows of the Damned can no longer be purchased on the Microsoft Store.

Despite the regular presence of the dedicated card, the latter actually lacks the option to purchase the game. This element has reawakened some rumor who wanted Shadow of the Damned about to be remastered: a hypothesis moreover corroborated also by a sequence present in Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. As you can see at the bottom of this neww, in the last adventure of Travis Touchdown there was in fact a short dialogue related to the possible return of the game, with a new port that included the New Game Plus.

Now, the disappearance of Shadows of the Damned from the Microsoft Store lists seems to suggest the intention to give new shape to the game signed by SUDA 51, author of the No More Heroes series and currently working on No More Heroes 3, Shinji Mikami, former director of Resident Evil and currently working on Ghostwire Tokyo, new IP from Bethesda, e Akira Yamaoka, composer of the Silent Hill soundtrack. Shadows of the Damned starred Garcia, a man determined to make his way through the Underworld to find his beloved woman. What do you think, would you like to see IP return?