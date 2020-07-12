Shadow Warrior 3: The challenge Wang Yokai demons in the first gameplay video!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As scheduled, coinciding with Devolver Direct, the Flying Wild Hog team showed the very first gameplay scenes of Shadow Warrior 3 to the public of the digital event linked to the programming of the Summer Game Fest.

The new chapter of the tightrope walker series signed Flying Wild Hog will bring Lo Wang and his former employer Orochi Zilla to fight against the armies of Yokai demons that have invaded their bizarre world, a representation of the Neo Feudal Japan with creator from Japanese folklore.

From a strictly recreational Profile, Shadow Warrior 3 aims to give us an extremely adrenaline within a FPS size populated by monsters by riddle, then sliced. Our alter-ego will therefore be able to equip many new homicidal tools between blades, Weapons is skills specials to be upgraded during the adventure.

The gameplay of Shadow Warrior 3 confirms the release of the title during the 2021, but without providing further details on the range of platforms on which it will see the light in addition, of course, to the inevitable PC version. While we're at it, we remind you that on these pages you will also find the first images of Shadow Warrior 3.