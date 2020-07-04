Shadow Warrior 3, new teaser: announcement at the Devolver Digital event?

Share it:

In full expectation from next gen, many dormant franchises are under close observation, in the hope that the debut of the new Sony and Microsoft consoles will represent the right opportunity for their re-presentation.

The IP series has recently been announced to IPs under special surveillance especially in the first person of Shadow Warrior. During the day of Thursday 2 July, the official social accounts of the saga have in fact published an unusual message. From the Twitter account of Shadow Warrior, in particular, the almost clear confirmation of an announcement has arrived: an image in fact alerted the public to the fact that a teaser trailer linked to Shadow Warrior is in the pipeline. Now, one more click dominates like social media preview image, while a second shot has been attached to a twitter: you can see both at the bottom of this news. Be it the first images of Shadow Warrior 3?

The appointment to find out what awaits the Shadow Warrior franchise in the future is not far away: a possible announcement could indeed come on the occasion of the 2020 Devolver Digital show, organized by the publisher to replace the traditional E3 conference. The live stream will be broadcast next Saturday 11 July, at 9:00 pm of the Italian time zone. Are you hoping for a return from Lo Wang?