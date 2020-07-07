Shadow Warrior 3 is reality! Here is the teaser trailer and the first images

Share it:

Confirming the advances on the imminent reveal of Shadow Warrior 3, Devolver Digital officially announces the new chapter of the tightrope walker series signed Flying Wild Hog with a teaser trailer and images that immortalize the protagonist of the title.

The next act of the Shadow Warrior series sees Lo Wang and his former employer Orochi Zilla embark on an unlikely journey to appease a wrath ancient dragon awakened after being imprisoned by a higher entity. Our intrepid alter-ego will be able to rely on a whole new set of death tools including blades, weapons and special abilities that will allow it to unleash its fury on enemies.

Armed with the mask of a dead god, the egg of a dragon and the arsenal of a warlord, the hero of Shadow Warrior 3 will be ready for this new adventure. The game experience promised by Flying Wild Hog will therefore include some Extremely frenetic FPS sequences, the battles marked by spectacularity and the advanced animations.

Throughout history we will have to fight in dynamic arenas and explore the scenarios of a Japan Neo Feudal invaded by Yokai demons of Japanese folklore. The release of the title is set for 2021, with a shortlist of platforms that, for the moment, includes only PCs. The first video gameplay of Shadow Warrior 3 will be shown at Devolver Direct, the digital event scheduled for 9:00 pm Italian Saturday 11 July.