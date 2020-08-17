Shadow Warrior 3 and Beyond: Flying Wild Hog and Jagex work on a nextgen action RPG

Share it:

After showing the first gameplay video of Shadow Warrior 3, the developers of Flying Wild Hog announce a partnership with Jagex to create a sci-fi themed action roleplay for nextgen systems.

The representatives of the two historic European videogame companies celebrate the partnership and, from the pages of their respective sites and social portals, they report that they feed great expectations for this new project that will see them collaborate from here in the future.

The joint release of Flying Wild Hog and Jagex confirms, in fact, the action RPG nature of this title in the nextgen sauce, underlining its multiplayer vocation and the desire to actively support it for several years with a series of contents to be published on a regular basis.

The new role-playing effort from the authors of Shadow Warrior and RuneScape will turn on Unreal Engine 4 and promises to catapult fans into one "great adventure with explosive action to be experienced in a rich sci-fi dimension". The launch of this new intellectual property is expected to happen in the course of 2021, to then grow and enrich with new content following the formula of games with continuous development (the so-called "Games as a Service" or GaaS).