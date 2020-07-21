Shadow Warrior 3: 17 minutes of gameplay coming this afternoon

Share it:

Devolver Digital has announced that this afternoon at 4:00 pm (Italian time) it will publish a Gameplay video of the newly announced Shadow Warrior 3, lasting a full 17 minutes.

Shadow Warrior 3 was announced during the Devolver Digital event on July 11, the game is currently being developed for PC with release scheduled for 2021, later the third episode of the series will probably also arrive on PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, although there are currently no details of any kind on the console versions, not yet officially confirmed.

Today's gameplay video will show new game sequences presumably with focus on enemies, weapons, new fighting techniques and animations. Although the premiere is set for 16:00, the event is in no way linked to the Nintendo Direct of 20 July, also because the video lasts longer than the Nintendo show, which will run out in about ten minutes.

So in a few hours we will be able to see the new Shadow Warrior in action, what do you expect from the return of Lo Wang?