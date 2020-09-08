Shadow Man: new teaser trailer for the remastered

Share it:

Announcement day for Nightdive Studios, which after presenting the new gameplay video of System Shock Remake and announcing SiN Reloaded, now presents a teaser trailer di Shadow Man Remastered.

Released in 1999 on PC, N64, PlayStation and SEGA Dreamcast, Shadow Man is a third-person action game based on the comic book of the same name, capable of enjoying some commercial success at the time. This version presents an improved technical sector with the addition of hi-res support, revised controls, updated AI and various gameplay changes, with the addition of originally cut content and a fully remastered soundtrack.

Shadow Man Remastered currently lacks a launch window and it is not clear if the game will be released in 2020 or if it will arrive next year, the title is in development for PC (confirmed the launch on Steam and GOG), Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Shadow Man was one of the most popular games of 1999, enjoying good sales success as mentioned (especially on Nintendo 64) and receiving praise from audiences and critics. After a sequel (Shadow Man 2econd Coming) received lukewarmly, the series has been abandoned, up to the present day, who knows that the remastered may not mark the beginning of a new life for Shadow Man.