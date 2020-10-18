Shadow House: Somato’s enigmatic horror manga will receive an anime adaptation

The sixth volume of Shadow House, the horror manga of Somato, announced the arrival of an anime adaptation, perhaps as early as 2021. The work began serialization in September 2018 on the pages of Weekly Young Jump, and over the years has received hundreds of extremely positive reviews.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: “In a gigantic villa lives a faceless aristocratic family. Emilyko, the protagonist of the story, is a young living doll in the service of her youngest daughter Kate Shadow-sama. What mysteries does the villa hide, and who really are its inhabitants?“. The manga is aimed at a seinen target, and has had excellent sales during 2020. At the moment, 50 chapters have been published.

The author celebrated by publishing a post on Twitter, writing: “Thanks everyone for your incredible support! I hope you can’t wait to see the anime too! For more information, wait for the release of Weekly Shonen Jump 48, on newsstands on October 29th!“Apparently, therefore, before discovering more details we will have to wait until the end of the month.

In case you were a horror fan, then, we remind you that the remake of Higurashi: When They Cry, present in the autumn schedule of VVVVID, recently debuted.