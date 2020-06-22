SFP initiated an investigation against Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the Conade

Share it:

SFP launched an investigation against Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the Conade (Photo: screenshot)

Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), faces a new investigation against him. This time by the Public Function Secretariat (SFP), chaired by Irma Eréndira Sandoval.

According to Financial, the agency confirmed that it opened an ex officio investigation to Conade. The reason was for the attack denounced by Veracruz businessmen, who also reported extortion by the former sprinter.

The letter with the number 11/139 / AQ / 242/2020 indicates that the complaint was made by Ivonne Jiménez Madrid, who is the head of the Complaints, Complaints and Investigations area, of the Internal Control Body (OIC), dependent on the SFP found within the Conade.

It is not the first time that there is an investigation by the SFP, chaired by Irma Eréndira Sandoval., At the Conade (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

This is not the first time that the SFP investigates Ana Gabriela Guevara. Last February, The agency revealed that there are irregularities in the allocation and verification of 50.8 million pesos of the Trust Fund for High Performance Sports (Fodepar).

So far, the owner of the Conade has not been assigned responsibilities, since the investigations have not yet shown that the operation has committed possible administrative failures to sanction or the elements to give sight to other authorities. This, according to a statement from the Secretariat in March.

Other complaints against him

In less than three months they have filed three complaints against Ana Gabriela Guevara (Photo: Government of Mexico / Cuartoscuro)

In less than three months they have filed three complaints against Ana Gabriela Guevara. All have been by the company Cocinas Industriales Multifuncionales de Calidad S.A. de C.V. (CIMCSA).

The first of these was before the Attorney General of the State (FGE) of Veracruz on March 27. In this he is mentioned in a fraud and extortion for a tender for 16.9 million pesos.

In turn, on May 22, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) received a complaint against Guevara Espinoza for fraud and extortion. The agency turned the case over to the Special Prosecutor's Office for Combating Corruption, which the Veracruz businessmen went to ratify on June 5.

Part of the complaint filed with the FGR (Photo: Twitter / @arteaganoticias)

After this complaints, CIMSA businessmen suffered an attack with firearms in Boca del Río, Veracruz. For this reason, they filed another complaint for attempted homicide in the attempted degree with the FGR dated June 17.

In this Ana Gabriela Guevara and her operator in Xalapa, Armida Ramírez Corral, were identified as possible perpetrators of that fact. In addition, the complaint was filed after 35 days after the Veracruz FGE did not give the FGR a hearing on the FEADPD / ZC-V / 083/2020 complaint.

In the face of these accusations, the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies has invited on several occasions to appear to explain their actions. However, he has refused to attend the legislative instance.

Armida Adriana Ramírez Corral and Ana Gabriela Guevara were denounced by the CIMSA company (Photo: Courtesy)

Several Commission legislators have already called for the resignation of the official. “As a deputy, in a singular way, I already asked that the director be replaced. I have done it in plenary, from my seat, in Commissions and through the media ”, he expressed in an interview with Infobae Mexico the deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Miguel Alonso Riggs Baeza.

To an express question if he will continue to ask for it, the deputy answered: "I ask for the dismissal of Ana Gabriela Guevara as head of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport."

