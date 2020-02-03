Sexy Santa Claus! Caeli shares Christmas image in a tight outfit

The Christmas it's getting closer and youtuber Caeli he knows, so he decided to delight the pupil of his more than 9 million Instagram followers with a Photography in which he poses with a sensual Christmas attire.

From your bathroom, the 29 year old youtuber he took one selfie in which he appears with a red fitted outfit that highlighted his curves and also showed his tiny waist, and to give the Christmas touch he used a hat Santa Claus.

“He gave me Christmas in the bathroom,” said Caeli, after announcing that he will upload more photography of that style.

It seems the instantaneous of the young woman youtuber He liked his followers, because he had almost 100 thousand "likes" and as expected, he received dozens of compliments.

