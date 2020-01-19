Sexy Mrs. Claus! Ana Barbara falls in love with a body in Christmas attire

Ana Bárbara surprised with a sexy costume of the wife of Santa Claus and the potosina showed the hard-working abdomen that the singer of "And I looked for."

In the image we see Ana Bárbara show off her impact figure in a red sports outfit that revealed her worked abdomen.

The interpreter of "Bandit" wished a very merry Christmas to her friends and all her Instagram followers.

He accompanied the postcard with the following legend:

Santa !! This Christmas I ask only health and physical and spiritual well-being to try to be that Wonder Woman ”that my innocent children think I am! And may it extend to all mankind, to my bandit bandits and all the pieces of my soul🙏 ”.

The postcard already exceeds 9,500 "likes" and his fans filled it with compliments:

Mija, I want you as a Christmas gift 😘 ” “Super Sexy in ❤️🤤😋🤑” “AYYYYY😍😍, do you explain why you are so beautiful? , That beauty drives me crazy! ”

You may also be interested: Was he your lover? Ana Bárbara confesses that she met "El Pirru" years before the death of Mariana Levy