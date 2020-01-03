Sexy freckled! Celia Lora infarct in the Azteca Stadium with tremendous cleavage

Yesterday, América and Monterrey competed in the second leg of the 2019 Apertura final, and several celebrities attended the event, including the exuberant Celia Lora, who was accompanied by two great friends.

From the Azteca Stadium, the model shared a photo on her Instagram account, in which she appears next to the driver Michelle Vieth and her partner Luis Caballero, better known as “Potro”, former participant of the reality show Acapulco Shore.

However, Alex Lora's daughter stole the eyes of those attending the sporting event, because she wore a blue blouse with a large neckline that exposed her attributes.

Celia Lora impacted her more than 5 million followers so much that she had almost 100,000 likes in her post.

