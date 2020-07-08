Sexual scandals shake the Smash community: ZeRo confirms the accusations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Smash's competitive scene, also involved in the earthquake that is causing the entire sector to wobble, was in turn shaken by several sexual scandals that saw some historical and very famous figures leap to the headlines Keitaro, Nairo, D1 is Zero.

Following allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct, the now former Gonzalo organization "Zero"Barrios, the Tempo Storm, decided – predictably – to terminate the contract with the boy.

ZeRo, which boasts over a million followers on YouTube, has promised to stop uploading content to his channel. It also has an exclusive agreement with Facebook Gaming for streaming, the company has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

ZeRo in recent days, publicly apologizing after initially denying, ha substantially confirmed the charges relating to episodes that, at the time, would have involved minors.

The statement, posted on Twitter, not only underlines the truthfulness of the accusations but also presents a pretty vehement mea culpa of the former pro player. "I just want this discussion to end. I'm not a good person, and no matter how terrible my life has been, I've done terrible things and that's the end of it all. I don't deserve people to defend me".

The accusations come from two girls who stated that the streamer / ex pro player would have behaved inappropriately with them: a girl, for example, claims that ZeRo would ask her for photos when she was just fourteen years old.

THE Storm weather they in turn published an official statement regarding the matter: "After reviewing the statements of the brave victims who came forward to bring it to our attention, we immediately launched an internal investigation, during which ZeRo confirmed these allegations. We need to break ties with him". Unlike other organizations, though, Tempo Storms don't seem to have just fired the confessed offender, saying they will offer advice and support to both ZeRo and the victims.

"In an effort to help our comrades recover from pain, we will extend an offer to provide professional support to each of the victims involved. In addition, we will put ZeRo in contact with professional advisors and other rehabilitation opportunities".

In his latest twitlonger, ZeRo also addresses the heaviest fact of which he has been accused; episode in which he asked the 14-year-old girl to masturbate with ice and then send him photos. This triggered the community which, in addition to condemning the gesture itself, stressed ZeRo's bad faith, who denied the evidence and then confessed.