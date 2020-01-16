Sex revealed on Netflix tells you about sex as you always wanted, with the voice of Janelle Monáe

Share it:

Up Netflix, among the incandescent proposals of January 2020, a documentary popped up in streaming that you really should see: it's called Sex unveiled (Sex, Explained in original) and it's the sex education lesson you always wanted to hear at school. But do not think of a bearded professor who knows nothing about sex: because this doc is narrated by the voice of a super Janelle Monáe (how can you not love her madly ?!) in a sparkling and light way he tells you the basics of sex, even those you think you have already internalized and put into practice several times.

With the arrival of Sex Education 2 always on Netflix from 17 January, fill up not only with valuable information on fertility, contraception, sexually transmitted diseases but also discover the taboos that have always been linked to sex and that you have been trying to overcome for years (come on, what can we do! ). In episode two dedicated to rules of attraction there is also one quote to Cosmopolitan, who as you well know about sex has always talked about it hairlessly on the language: one of the articles that appeared on the American site dedicated to how to make someone fall in love with you ended up in the story of how attraction is created for someone, halfway between science and biology. Are you ready to take a journey into your body and that of the person you like?

Sex unveiled trailer and plot, the Netflix documentary that explains sex education in an easy and fun way

See it this way: even though it may seem incredible in the world there are still a lot of people who know little about birth control, contraceptive methods, fertility is pleasure. Indeed, a good percentage rely on false beliefs and stereotypes that certainly do not benefit their sex life. For this the documentary Sex unveiled, in addition to being pleasant to look at even if you already know these things, it is useful for those who have doubts about how children are conceived, or on why, for example, a person is more fertile than others or never reaches vaginal orgasm.

I 5 episodes of Sex unveiled they are a journey into sex and its many faces, whatever they are: there is no flag or label that holds, or a limit to sexual fantasies or the ways in which pleasure is achieved. In the middle you will find graphics, references to pop culture and your favorite TV series, drawings and curious and interesting insights.

Only the blackboard, a desk and a class are missing and it would really be the hour of sex education you would have needed so much!

Sex unveiled is streaming on Netflix: good vision!

