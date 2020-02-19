Sex, modesty and tears the sequel starts with recordings

Share it:

The second part of the successful Mexican film "Sex, modesty and tears", which in 1999 marked a milestone in the cinemas of the country, is currently filmed with its original cast and with a promise to generate controversy, as revealed by its actors.

Stars like Cecilia Suárez, Susana Zabaleta, Mónica Dionne, Víctor Huggo Martín and Jorge Salinas joined 21 years later in this sequel, which takes up the adventures and fears of several couples in a challenge that has loaded their protagonists with anxiety.

"Of course it is scary. Are we really going to join them together? Is the story going to be well told? You think a lot of things, but how easy it is, I said yes," he said at the press conference film on Tuesday night Zabaleta, who won the Ariel Award for the first version of this film in 1999.

At the time, that film directed by Antonio Serrano was supported by an unprecedented marketing campaign in the country, it was exhibited for more than six months and achieved an amount of 115 million pesos (about 6.18 million dollars), a milestone in that year.

"I will barely feel it, I am very nervous, to return to that Miguel of 20 years ago and now present that maturity or not maturity of the character. I am very happy because there has been a personal improvement of each of my colleagues, of original cast, "said Salinas, who made a name for himself in the cinema with this film.

For its part, Cecilia Suárez, recognized for her successful role in "La Casa de las Florez", made a hole in her agenda and traveled from Spain to shoot her scenes, because soon she will star in the play "The hidden sound", under the direction of Fran Franco.

"I thought we weren't going to make it because it was a bit problematic. I had told Matthias (producer) that no and here we are," he revealed.

The actress took the opportunity to express the love they have for Demián Bichir, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2011, and will not be in the sequel due to the death of her character in the first part.

"Although our dear Demián Bichir is not in the cast for what happens with his character in one, for all of us he is still present and remains part of the love between us and the purpose of telling what happens with the characters" he remarked.

THE MACHISM AT 20 YEARS

One of the themes that the original 1999 film explored, in addition to the war of the sexes, was intrinsic machismo in Mexican society.

On this subject, the protagonists of the film, asked by Efe, commented on how they perceive this evil of Mexican society and if they have seen any evolution, during these two decades.

"How difficult to talk about that. I believe that machismo continues, it is not easy to remove, I think it still exists, and we are from the province, what can we say? It is difficult, men still eat from one side and women from another, in every way, hopefully one day we can eat all together, "Zabaleta said.

Mónica Dionne, for her part, recalled the femicides that occurred in recent days in Mexico City: the 7-year-old girl Fatima, who disappeared in the south of the city and whose remains were located last Saturday, and Ingrid Escamilla, dismembered by Your partner about 11 days ago.

Both crimes caused great concern and despair throughout the country.

"To a large extent one of the things he touches and for what is interesting to explore these characters again, has to do with that theme, with which characters have transcended that condition and what other characters are still living under that condition. I think in Mexico , with the context in which we live it is very important to retake that issue and speak it because this cannot continue like this, "said Suarez.

NEW TALENTS AND A LOT OF POLEMIC

On this occasion, Serrano, writer and director of the original work, will not be in charge of the sequel to "Sex, modesty and tears" and, although he sends the best of vibes to this project, the title of director falls to Alonso Iñíguez , who, like Serrano, has directed theatrical staging, such as "Bright ideas" or "Night of Kings".

"Not only did I make my move to the cinema, but I have a cast with great experience. They have been brutally generous with me. I adapted easily although it has been a lot of work," he said.

Without revealing synopsis data, and like it happened more than 20 years ago, the new "Sex, modesty and tears" will be classification C (for over 18 years).

In addition, more controversial issues will be touched because "those that are lived now are more complex than those that were lived 20 years ago," Salinas said in full reference to all spheres of life as a couple.

This sequel joins young talent, such as transgender influencer Victoria Volkóva, as well as actors Ximena Romo, Naian González Norvind, Paco Rueda and José Ángel Bichir, who will give the millennial touch to this film, which will reach the screens in the First quarter of 2021.