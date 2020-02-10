         'Sex Education' will have season 3: Netflix announces its renewal with a fun teaser

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has finally made the official renewal of 'Sex Education' for a third season with the launch of a nice teaser. It is undoubtedly one of his most commented series and the strange thing would have been to part with it, but one can never be sure until the future is guaranteed.

A curious way to make it official

In the video we can see the director Groff played by Alistair Petrie giving a fun talk about art history from portraits of several of the protagonists of 'Sex Education'. A curious way to calm fans and remind them that the third season is already on its way.

The only negative of the renewal is that Netflix has not given more details about what awaits us in the third season of the series created by Laurie Nunn. Touch for a while to keep the mystery around the cliffhanger at the end of the second …

At the moment we do not have a release date either, but the first premiered on January 11, 2019 and the second on January 17, 2020. We can almost assume that it has become a Netflix tradition to release it at the beginning of the year, so that it seems likely that we can see the third in January 2021.