         'Sex Education': the trailer for season 2 of the Netflix series presents the new sexual cases of Otis and his mother

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Ten days after its release (January 17), Netflix has finally released the trailer for season 2 of 'Sex Education', the teenage series starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson that was a great and refreshing surprise in 2019.

As you know, in Espinof we have already seen the whole season (eight episodes) and, the truth is that the only thing that these new episodes lose are that surprise factor. The series remains fun, comforting and successful in its approach to adolescent sexuality.


Netflix is ​​leading the way for new productions for teenagers

Welcome back to Moordale

Written by Laurie Nunn, these new episodes begin with an epidemic of chlamydia, which highlights the lack of a better quality sex education while Otis and Ola learn to move forward in their respective relationships while the tension with Maeve becomes more and more evident.

In the cast of the series we have Butterfield, Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Jim Howick , Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro, James Purefoy and Alistair Petrie.

