‘Sex Education’ second season trailer

The next January 17 will land on Netflix the ‘Sex Education’, series starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, among others. Written and created by Laurie Nunn, the series tells the story of Otis Milburn, a high school student with few social abilities who lives with her mother, Jean, a sex therapist.

In the first round, Otis set up an office in the institute together with Maeve Wiley to advise on sex. In this second season, Otis will have to master his newly discovered sexual impulses to be able to advance in the relationship with his girlfriend Ola. And, if this were not enough, he will face the already tense relationship he has with Maeve.

Meanwhile, at the Moordale Institute, students will face an outbreak of chlamydia, a clear indicator that something is not working with respect to sex education in the classroom. In addition, new students will arrive who will challenge the status quo.

Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart direct the eight new chapters of this second installment, which he recounts in his cast with Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro and Alistair Petrie.