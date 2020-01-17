‘Sex Education’ season 2: the female cast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you hear that? They are the orgasms that people are having when they see the new installment of ‘Sex Education’. After a lot of hype, Season 2 is finally available on Netflix and, as you probably are not seeing it at this precise moment, we will take advantage that you are not in a climax state so that you know a little more at Actresses in the cast: Emma Mackey (Maeve), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily) and Aimee Lou Woods (Aimee). We have made a ‘stalkeo’ more detailed than yours to your ‘crush’ on Instagram, with the aim that you know everything about them and what you can expect from their characters in these new eight chapters.

Emma Mackey

Maeve, the protagonist par excellence of the female cast, is interpreted by Emma Mackey. Being specific with the data: it is half French, half English, has 24 years and two million followers on Instagram (@emmatmackey). His career began as a model to take, later, the jump to the cinema with television films and a drama called ‘Summit Fever’. However, his incorporation into the cast of ‘Sex Education’ meant his rise to stardom.

Netflix

During this season, we will see her again in action with Otis as sexual consultants of the institute, although things get complicated for her. At home, his mother's return won't do him any good. We, who have already seen it, recommend you to have scarves next to you. In addition, his presence in this second part of the Netflix comedy will also be closely related to the feminism, because of a problem that arises to her friend Aimee.

Sam Taylor

On the sentimental level he will have a good #drama, since in the first installment he realized that he really had feelings for the male protagonist. But now, he is dating Ola … Expect a love triangle of epic proportions, from which we are coming to an end or very good or very bad. With a movie kiss … or like the rosary of the Aurora.

Patricia Allison

The third in discord of this love triangle with Otis is Patricia Allisonwho plays Wave. The 24-year-old British actress began her career in theaters and rose to fame by participating in the ‘Los Miserables’ series.

Netflix

It was the great discovery of the end of season 1, and in this second installment his role takes on triple the role. Not only because of her history with Otis and because she is the daughter of Jakob, the new boyfriend of the mother of the previously named. But because we will see the evolution of his character. She will have doubts about what she feels towards her boyfriend, about her sexuality and will give us a whole lesson about the liberation of female masturbation.

Tanya Reynolds

With the least intention of doing ‘spoilers’, Lily, the fun and bizarre role played by Tanya Reynolds, will develop a very close relationship with Ola. So much, that its history will give for several episodes of season 3 of the Netflix series.

Netflix

Of course, it will continue giving us moments with its eccentrisms. This is still a comedy and his character is one of those who have made us laugh the most, thanks to his comments or exits. The 28-year-old actress is the one with the most professional career on her back, with appearances in series like ‘Outlander’.

Netflix

Aimee Lou Woods

And we leave at the end the great discovery of ‘Sex Education’, both in the season that has just been released, as in the first: the character of Aimee. It is played by Aimee Lou Woods, who debuted as an actress in this same series, and it's a shame she hasn't done it before! Without a doubt, it is one of our favorite roles. Pss In addition, he is dating his cast Connor Swindells, Adam in fiction. They freak us out as a couple!

Netflix

Do you remember the mythical scene of season 1 in which Aimee discovers the pleasure of masturbating? Well, now that she knows him, she loves herself much more! Although he suffers a great mishap because of a denigrating sexual stalker. In this season, it will represent one of the most serious problems of the 21st century: being ashamed when you suffer such aggression. You are not to blame, the problem is the one who committed the crime, and you will always have the support you need to fight and report.

Netflix

We are leaving. Let's see if we entertain ourselves for a while before watching season 3 of ‘Sex Education’.