‘Sex Education’ fans: the house where Otis and his mother live can be rented

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The house where Otis and his mother live in ‘Sex Education’ can now be rented and it seems to us the best news of the day.

Everything we know about Season 3 of 'Sex Education'.

'Sex Education' It has become, on its own merits, one of the essential Netflix series. Beyond transmitting a necessary message about values ​​and freedom, which is quite important, if the series has conquered us for something, it is also for its aesthetics inspired by the 80s. Well, what about the little house where Otis and his mother live? in the middle of the English countryside? From the first chapter of the series we thought about how much we would like to move there even for a few hours. Located in the Wye Valley, 40 km from Newport (Wales), this beautiful chalet is the dream of many fans of this fiction. Well dreams come true, because It can be rented for a few days as accommodation.

The House of scandinavian style and flanked by a mountain, it is currently owned by Stuart Morgan. Now, and after the success of 'Sex Education', he has decided that he is going to do all the fans of the series a favor and wants to share it, even if it is for a few days, with the luckiest people who are willing to leave a dough. Because let's see, we don't know how much it costs, but it doesn't look like it's going to be very cheap.

Otis's house in 'Sex Education' available for rent

This beautiful home, which has already received the name of 'The Chalet', It has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Come on, it is huge, as we could already see in the series. But the coolest thing of all is the back porch, with incredible views across the valley.

Well all this will be available to guests who are lucky enough to be able to go. Because attention, not only do you have to have the money, but you have to meet the owner's requirements. We don't know what they are, but he says that will not let anyone in and you will be very careful when choosing your guests. It seems normal to us.