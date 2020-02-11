Sex Education Confirms Season Three With Mr. Groff's Video

Share it:

If you have been wanting to know more about Moordale High students, good news, Netflix He has confirmed that he renews the successful series where talking about sex is the most natural thing in the world for a third season. The giant of streaming has made public in announcement through a fun video with the character of Mr. Groff as the protagonist

It has been 'Sex Education' one of those series that have come to stay. When this British dramatic comedy was presented for the first time last 2019 it quickly became a success that has reaffirmed itself with its second season. And surely it will with the new series of episodes that Netflix has already confirmed to Laurie Nunn. It has only taken a month of waiting since the premiere of the second season to know that we will have more adventures and lessons from Otis and company. As we said it has been a video the one who has confirmed the news. In this clip in question, posted on social networks, Mr. Groff appears walking through the halls of the high school as an "art historian", examining the portraits of the characters while pointing out their highlights and those plots that have remained without resolving. And then he says: "Eric and Adam, I wonder what these two cherubs are waiting for. Well, I guess you'll have to find out in season 3, Isn't it? ". This was the confirmation we needed and that it has finally arrived. You have the full video on these lines.

When will this third season come in question? Well, we are looking forward to doing it in a year, in January 2021 We will continue to inform.