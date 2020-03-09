Sevilla – Roma of Europa League will be played behind closed doors by Coronavirus

The first leg round of the Europa League between Seville and Rome to be held at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán this Thursday at 6:55 p.m. will do it behind closed doors following the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. This was reported by a statement from the Andalusian Board of Health and Families

It should be remembered that the return meeting, which will take place in Rome on Thursday, March 19, it will also be held behind closed doors as already determined since the tie was official.

Last Thursday, March 5, the Jupol police union asked the Government subdelegation that the match between Seville and Rome be played without a public at "not being able to guarantee the health security of the police that are part of the device. "

The statement of the Andalusian Board of Health and Families

"On the other hand after the decision taken in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System coordinated by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health and Family reports that, under the provisions of Law 2/1998 of health of Andalusia and in the Law 2/2011 of public health of Andalusia, it has been decided to suspend public assistance to the party to be held next Thursday, March 12 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium between Sevilla Fútbol Club and AS Roma ".