Sevilla – Roma and Inter – Getafe, the Spanish pairings in eighths of the Europa League

The Spanish teams are already matched in the round of the Europa League: the Seville will face the Rome and the Getafe to Inter. The Hispanics will play as locals and Getafe will be a visitor in the first leg, which 12 will be played March and around 19.

full matches Istanbul Basakseir (TUR) – Copenhagen (DIN)

Olympiacos (GRE) – Wolves (ING)

Rangers (ESC) – Bayer Leverkusen (ALE)

Wolfsburg (ALE) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR)

Inter Milan (ITA) – Getafe (ESP)

(ESP) Seville (ESP) – Rome (ITA)

(ESP) – Rome (ITA) Winner Eintracht Frankfeurt (ALE) / Salzburg (AUT) – Basel (SUI)

Lask (AUT) – Manchester United (ING)

This has been the live draw:

13: 15h Finally, the winner of the Salzburg and Eintracht – Basel

13:14 Seville – AS Roma

13: 14h Inter – Getafe

13: 14h Lask – Manchester United

13: 12h Wolfsburg-Shakhtar

13: 12h Third match: Rangers FC – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

13: 11h Second: Olympiacos – Wolverhampton

13: 10h Now yes, the draw begins. The first pairing is: Basaksehir – Copenhagen.

13: 08h Recall that in this round there is no conditioner, it will be by pure draw.

13: 05h Remember that the match between the Salzburg and the Frankfurt Eintracht He had to be postponed due to storm threat.

1:00 p.m. The draw begins! UEFA starts by presenting a video with the best moments of the qualifiers

In this round of the draw there is no conditioner: teams from the same countries faces can be seen and there will be no heads of series.

The surviving teams

The teams that have managed to survive until the last 16 are: Basaksehir, Basel, Wolverhampton, Rome, LASK Linz, Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Getafe, Shakhtar, Copenhagen, Inter, Manchester United, Seville and Olympiacos.

The match between Salzburg and the Frankfurt Eintracht had to be postponed due to storm threat, so the winner's ball of that match will be the "X ball".