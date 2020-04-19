Sports

Sevilla prepares solidarity packages to wrap its most veteran partners

April 19, 2020
Edie Perez
The Seville Soccer Club It has shown its most supportive side in the middle of a pandemic. This time, with an initiative to support its most veteran partners who live alone or suffer from a medical condition, to whom He sends packages containing food and cleaning and disinfection products to their homes to avoid them having to go outside.

The member from Seville number 74, Felipe Rodríguez Melgarejo, who was a manager responsible for the club's youth team and is a well-known businessman in the leisure sector, he was one of the first to receive aid and admitted that "although my club has given me many joys, this one, and right now, It comforts me a lot. Thanks to my club, my president and the entire Sevilla family for this attention. "

The lots, which these subscribers have been receiving since this past Saturday, consist of what Felipe indicates in cfour boxes full of food and cleaning products. Also, they go accompanied by a letter from the president, José Castro, in which he encourages them and offers them the support of the club, and a Seville scarf with the motto 'I never give up', taken from one of the verses of the Centennial Hymn composed by Javier Labandón 'El Arrebato'.

'When you are in your house secluded and, at the same time, probed with a painful illness, Seville appears with a gift that to the elderly seems more like a gift from God, because it allows us not to have to leave home ', indicates this veteran subscriber, 80 years old.

