Sevilla and Manchester United will seek a place in the final of the Europa League: time, TV and formations

He Seville and the Manchester United, who next season will play the Champions League by finishing fourth and third in La Liga and in the Premier, respectively, measure their strength and illusions in Cologne (Germany) in the first semifinal of the Europa League, a tie in which there is no margin of error when playing a single match.

The Spanish team arrives at this event in great shape. He has eighteen games without losing, which has given him to finish the domestic championship very well and resume the European competition with a firm step, in which was much superior in eighths and quarters with Roma (2-0) and Wolverhampton, despite defeating the English team by a single goal scored in the final stretch by Argentine Lucas Ocampos (0-1).

The sevillistas They are the dominators of the Europa League, they have won it five times -in its two formats- and now they want to play the sixth final, but for this they will have to overcome a historical world football, which was already measured in the 2017-18 campaign in the eighth of the 'Champions' and which they surpassed after a 0-0 draw at Sánchez Pizjuán and a 1-2 at Old Trafford.

Lopetegui has repeated the starting team in the two matches played at the resumption of the tournament and it seems that he has no problems so that use again this Sunday the same ones that have given you such good results before.

Manchester United, meanwhile, cwill continue on his way to his second Europa League title with less oxygen, after the effort he had to make to bring down a theoretically weaker rival like Copenhagen in the quarterfinals.

Only a goal from the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot, in the first part of extra time, tipped the balance to the side of Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, who were seen with less force than in the last leg of the season in which they reached third place in the Premier League.

Solskjaer will have to play with the option of bringing freshness with some change or with maintaining the structure that has taken him to the semifinals. Everything seems to indicate that the block that eliminated Copenhagen will remain firm and Sevilla will have to fear names like the French Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood or Anthony Marcial.

With no losses due to suspension and with the only injury absence of defender Phil Jones, Solskjaer will try to break the curse of the semifinals that seems to grip United this season. In that round he was eliminated in July by Chelsea in the English Cup and in January by Manchester City in the League Cup.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Seville: Bonus; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Fernando, Joan Jordán; Ocampos, Éver Banega, Suso; and En-Nesyri.

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; and Martial.

HOUR: 19.00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI / 14:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2 / FOX Sports

STADIUM: Rhein Energie Stadium (Germany).